Ferry service to and from the Toronto Islands has been restored after a boat struck the dock at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal late Saturday afternoon.

The first ferries of the day to Ward’s Island and Hanlan’s Point departed at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Toronto paramedics said the incident, which happened shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday, injured 12 people, all of whom suffered minor injuries. Two children and three adults were taken to the hospital for treatment. Acting Supt. Victoria Pfuetzner, of Toronto Paramedic Services, said most injuries were to the knee.

"There was a collision with the boat as it was docking and that caused several passengers to fall forward, which resulted in their injuries," Toronto police Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene.

She said there were 912 passengers and six crew on board the ferry at the time of the incident. The boat involved is the Sam McBride ferry.

Toronto Fire District Chief Steve Buckingham said 10 of their apparatus, including two fire boats, responded to the incident to initially help assist in disembarking passengers and triage injured individuals.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Transportation have been notified.

Following the incident, the City of Toronto, which operates the island ferries, temporarily reduced ferry service.

"City staff will be conducting a full investigation and, prior to resuming full operations, will require an inspector to sign off on the proper safety procedures and measures," a spokesperson with the city said.

All affected ticket holders received a refund and ticket sales were suspended last night, the city said.

-with files from Bryann Aguilar