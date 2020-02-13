

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Thursday, with temperatures expected to plunge on Friday.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see a high of – 8C on Friday, and a low of – 12C, with the windchill making it feel as cold as – 28C in the morning.

The cold is expected to wane by Saturday, returning to about – 2C.

During the alert, Metro Hall on John Street will host a warming centre, continuing until noon on the day the alert is ended.

Other services activated during the alert include community agencies relaxing service restrictions, transit tokens and tickets for vulnerable people and more street outreach.

Alerts are issued whenever the temperature could reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder.