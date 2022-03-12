An extreme cold weather alert is in effect for Toronto as frigid temperatures are expected this weekend.

Toronto’s medical officer of health issued the alert in anticipation of cold weather conditions forecast for the next 24 hours.

Saturday is set to reach a high of -3 C but will feel like -15 with the wind chill. Overnight, the temperature is set to dip to -11 C.

On Sunday, the high is forecast to be -1 C but will feel like -19 in the morning with the wind chill.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when temperatures are forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder.

The alert will stay in effect until further notice.

The city will be opening its warming centres by 7 p.m. on Saturday to provide indoor spaces for vulnerable residents and those experiencing homelessness to rest and access snacks.

The city's four warming centres are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge Street

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes' Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Warming centres will remain open until the extreme cold weather alert is terminated.