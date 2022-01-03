The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert on Monday in anticipation of freezing temperatures within the next 24 hours or longer.

In a news release, the city said it has issued the alert to make sure Toronto residents take the necessary precautions to stay safe from the cold.

Extreme cold weather alerts are normally issued when temperatures are forecast to reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

The alert will be in effect until further notice, the city said, and additional space will be made at warming centres while the alert is in place.

Warming centres in Toronto will open by 7 p.m. on Monday and remain open continuously until noon on the day an alert is terminated.

The city is activating the following warming centres:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

The city is asking residents to contact 311 if they see a person experiencing homelessness in need of assistance and the city will dispatch an outreach team to investigate.

If the person is in distress or needs immediate assistance, the city advises people to call 911.