

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The City of Toronto has issued its second extreme cold weather alert of 2020, with temperatures expected to fall to -12 C overnight without wind chill.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa ordered the alert as temperatures will fall to – 12 C overnight and as low as – 7 C during the day Friday, excluding wind chill.

A warming centre will be open at Metro Hall on John Street by Thursday evening and other services activate, such as relaxed conditions at community service agencies, transit tokens at drop-in centres and additional street outreach to convince those sleeping rough outside to take shelter indoors.

Children and the elderly are most vulnerable during bouts of cold weather.

Those that work outdoors or regularly spend long periods of time outside should consider taking a break on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rebound on Saturday to 2 C.