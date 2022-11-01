People wanting to pay their respects to the victims of South Korea’s Itaewon tragedy and their families are invited stop by the Korean Canadian Cultural Association (KCCA) of Metropolitan Toronto.

From Nov. 1 to 4, the not-for-profit charitable organization will be setting up a memorial altar.

Members of the public can visit the North York centre at 1133 Leslie St, north of Eglinton Avenue East, to light a candle for those killed in the Oct. 29 disaster.

The memorial at the Korean Canadian Cultural Association of Metropolitan Toronto will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All are welcome.

“Korean Canadian Cultural Association of Metropolitan Toronto sends our deepest condolences to the deceased and their families,” KCCA said in a release.