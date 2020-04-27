City officials launched a program Monday to help reduce pedestrian traffic at sidewalk crowding “hot spots” around Toronto.

The program, called CurbTO, will target areas where lineups or pinch points have been forming around essential businesses such as grocery stores, drug stores, restaurants or community agencies.

The program will see city officials reorganize those areas through advice to businesses, signage, and curb lanes closures where appropriate in order to facilitate parking pick-up zones or curb-lane pedestrian zones.

The program is launching with 10 spots today and will eventually include more than 100 locations across the city, Mayor John Tory said at a news conference Monday.

“This is one more way the city government is working to protect public health and to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Tory said.

The curb lane pedestrian zones will allow more room for people to wait in line while still practicing social distancing and will also allow space for passersby to get around the lines while maintaining their distance.

The temporary parking pickup zones will let drivers and delivery people complete pickups more quickly by allowing them to park in the zones for up to 10 minutes.

The city said that staff from Toronto Public Health and Transportation Services will tailor the solutions to match the needs at each location.

While some cities have shut down lanes of traffic to allow pedestrians more space while walking outside, Tory said that Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is recommending against that option for the time being.

“I will continue to follow the advice of the medical officer of health, which is that we encourage people to stay home rather than closing long lists of roads,” Tory said. “The medical officer of health maintains at this time that full closures of roads or multi-block closures of roads should not be contemplated.”

However Tory said that broader measures could be implemented to help facilitate distancing when the city does eventually begin to reopen.

The first 10 CurbTO spots launching Monday are as follows:

1. Carlton Street and Church Street – Pedestrian zone

2. Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue – Pedestrian & Parking zones

3. Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue – Pedestrian zone

4. Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue – Parking Zone

5. Front Street East and Berkeley Street – Pedestrian & Parking zones

6. Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street – Pedestrian zone

7. Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue – Pedestrian & Parking zones

8. King Street West and Spadina Avenue – Parking zone

9. Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street – Pedestrian & Parking zones

10. Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue – Pedestrian zone

New infection rate levelling, but we’re still in an outbreak: de Villa

On Monday de Villa thanked the public for their efforts in combating the virus, but reminded people that we are still in the local pandemic outbreak phase and that people continue to get sick.

“As we move into week seven since I first asked you to practice physical distancing, I know that following these measures and being isolated is challenging, and more so as the weather gets nicer outside,” de Villa said. “I know that I am asking you to sacrifice a lot. But these measures protect those people that take care of us and our loved ones, and most importantly, these measures save lives.”

So far 297 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto, while the city has recorded 4,973 cases. Some 2,670 people in the city have recovered.

“As I indicated last week, while we believe our rates of new infections are starting to level off, we are still in the middle of our local pandemic outbreak,” de Villa said. “People continue to get sick, some of them extremely so and many will die.”

De Villa said she’s aware that over the weekend, there was crowding reported on waterfront trails as people took advantage of the beautiful weather.

“I know it was a beautiful day and I would have loved to be outside enjoying our great city too,” she said. “However, this day will come faster and we will be able to ease these restrictions sooner, if we continue to follow the public health advice that has helped us thus far.”

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said that close to a quarter of all calls received by 311 this past weekend had to do with concerns around social distancing. Over the weekend, Pegg said, five tickets were handed out to people operating non-essential businesses; 31 tickets were issued in regards to illegal activities in city parks; and seven tickets were handed out regarding large gatherings.