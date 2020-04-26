Toronto has reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the city’s long-term care homes continue to see more coronavirus-related fatalities.

Eatonville Care Centre confirmed Sunday that two more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. However, the facility said one of the deaths has not been deemed related to the virus.

There are now 38 virus fatalities at that Etobicoke facility, where a total of 143 residents and 88 staff members have contracted coronavirus since an outbreak was declared.

Eatonville Care Centre is one of the five long-term care homes in the provice that is expected to receive help from the Canadian Armed Forces.

“We look forward to welcoming the Canadian Armed Forces to our team in the coming days as this support will greatly benefit our team who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks,” the facility said in a statement.

“Eatonville Care Centre continues to closely engage with experts at Public Health to ensure all necessary directives continue to protect our residents and staff.”

On Sunday, Toronto Public Health said the city now has 4,798 COVID-19 cases and 274 deaths. Of the cases, 316 are in hospital with 110 in intensive care units.

Chartwell White Eagle Long-Term Care Home, near Dowling Avenue and King Street, confirmed 11 residents have now died from COVID-19.

“We know reading about the loss of life associated with this virus is extremely difficult for family members, for both those whose loved ones have passed from COVID and for those whose loved ones are battling it,” the Parkdale facility said in a statement Sunday.

“We have increased communication with family members in all Chartwell residences, but most especially in homes in outbreak for whom we issue multiple updates each week.”

A total of 18 residents and nine staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared on April 2, the facility said.

Hawthorne Place Centre, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, reported Sunday that three more residents have died from the virus, bringing the death toll at the facility to 13.

There are 47 residents and 50 members at the facility that have tested positive for COVID-19. An additional 117 staff members are in self-isolation.

The North York facility will also be receiving help from the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Hawthorne Place continues to follow all directives including isolating residents in their rooms, providing in-room meals via tray service, and monitoring temperatures at least twice daily,” the facility said.

“All staff are screened before they enter and leave the home each day, and they are required to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment through their entire shift.”

On Sunday, the Ontario government released a list of all long-term care homes dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. It includes the number of cases and deaths in each facility.

The province said the data is self-reported by the long-term care facilities to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The list disclosed deaths at some long-term care homes in Toronto that previously had no publicly reported COVID-19 fatalities.

According to the data from the province, six residents at Ina Grafton Gage Home, near Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East, have died of the virus.

Harold and Grace Baker Centre long-term care home, located near Keele Street and Beechborough Avenue, has 11 COVID-19 deaths.

For a full list of long-term care facilities in the GTA impacted by COVID-19, click here.