

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto City Council has passed a roster of new bylaws meant to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 as Toronto prepares to move to Stage 3 of re-opening later this week.

Among the bylaws passed by council Wednesday is a temporary requirement that most people wear masks while inside lobbies, elevators, laundry rooms and other shared spaces in condo and apartment buildings.

The new bylaw requires building owners or operators to have a policy to ensure masks or face coverings are worn by individuals in enclosed common spaces. They must also post corresponding signage in the buildings.

The bylaw will come into effect in a week’s time on Aug. 5 and includes exemptions for those who are unable to wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons, children under two years of age, and other reasonable accommodations.

Last week, city officials said that such a move was merely a strong recommendation. However Mayor John Tory had said he was looking into the possibility of making it mandatory.

On Wednesday, council voted to do so.

Council also passed bylaws, at the recommendation of Toronto Public Health, that bars and restaurants keep track of contact information for patrons.

The city is also implementing capacity and table size limits to ensure physical distancing indoors; staff screening, and requiring that patrons remain seated at all times, except when going to or from the washroom or paying.