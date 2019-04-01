

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with a child luring and exploitation investigation, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, from June 2018 to March 2019 a man communicated online with numerous people, including children.

Police allege the man offered children money and gifts in exchange for a sexual encounter and shared photos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

“He also requested for other individuals to engage sexually with a child for monetary gain,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

The suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Toronto resident Peter Kirkeby, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue on March 28.

He faces one count of luring a child under 16, obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, making available child pornography, possessing child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Kirkeby is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse on April 4.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and have released the suspect’s photograph.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who was contacted by Kirkeby under similar circumstances to notify Toronto police.