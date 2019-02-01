

The Canadian Press





GRIMSBY, Ont. -- Police have charged a man after the death of a 31-year-old woman in Grimsby, Ont., on Friday.

Niagara regional police say 39-year-old Mark Burrell of Toronto is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say he has been remanded until a bail hearing in nearby St. Catharines on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a business at 4:30 a.m. and found the woman with serious injuries.

Paramedics took her to hospital, where she died.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.