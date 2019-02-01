Toronto man, 39, charged in death of woman in Grimsby: police
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 8:36PM EST
GRIMSBY, Ont. -- Police have charged a man after the death of a 31-year-old woman in Grimsby, Ont., on Friday.
Niagara regional police say 39-year-old Mark Burrell of Toronto is charged with second-degree murder.
Police say he has been remanded until a bail hearing in nearby St. Catharines on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a business at 4:30 a.m. and found the woman with serious injuries.
Paramedics took her to hospital, where she died.
Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.