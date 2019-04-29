

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 27-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after police say an elderly man was robbed in the parking lot of Casino Ajax last month.

Police say an 86-year-old man was in his car in the casino parking lot at around 2 p.m. on March 12 when he was approached by a man.

The man said that he was trying to sell gold in order to buy a ticket to visit a sick relative in Dubai. The victim, according to police, told the suspect that he only had a hundred dollars on him and the suspect then entered the passenger seat of the victim’s car.

Police allege that the suspect told the victim to drive to a bank machine to get more money and fearing for his safety, the victim agreed.

The suspect, police say, took more money from the victim and then fled the area in a waiting vehicle.

The incident was reported to Durham Regional Police and last week, investigators arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

Constantin Constantin has been charged with robbery, fraud under $5,000, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are asking any other possible victims to contact investigators.

The driver of the getaway vehicle has not yet been identified, police say.