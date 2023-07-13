Toronto police arrested a man who allegedly hit an officer with his car after the officer questioned him over his parking permit.

The incident happened just after 12:20 p.m. on July 6 in the area of Glendale Avenue and Parkdale Road, near St. Joseph’s Health Centre, police say.

A parking enforcement officer was starting to investigate the possible misuse of an accessible parking permit and attempted to speak with the accused, police said.

Police allege the accused put the vehicle in drive and struck the parking enforcement officer with his vehicle. No details of the severity of the officer’s injuries, if any, were provided in the release.

David Mitchell Brandon, 30, of Toronto is facing charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The charges have not been proven in court.