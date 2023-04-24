A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a parking enforcement officer who was about to issue a parking ticket, police say.

On Sunday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area for reports of an assault.

Police say an officer was conducting parking enforcement in the area and was in the process of issuing a ticket to an illegally parked vehicle when a man approached the officer.

The man allegedly got into a verbal dispute over the parking ticket, grabbed and then threatened the officer.

Muhammad Salman, 28, of Toronto, is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats/death or bodily harm.

Salman is set to appear in court on June 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-6600 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).