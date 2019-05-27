

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 25-year-old Toronto man allegedly obtained child sexual abuse material while luring a 15-year-old child online.

On Friday, officers with the Toronto Police Service’s sex crimes unit executed a search warrant in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue in relation to a child exploitation investigation.

The investigation was prompted after a man allegedly lured a child online using a social media application. Police said the man allegedly threatened and extorted the child while connecting with him online and distributed, possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material.

A suspect, identified as Sergio Bahamonde, has been arrested in connection with the case. He is facing nine charges, including extortion, distribution of child pornography and threatening death.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Police said Bahamonde may have gone by “jd_psinoiz” or “Zionis Roman” online.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).