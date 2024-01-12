A 24-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a person he met through a dating app after being blocked following their initial meet-up.

Toronto police said the man matched with the victim on an app on Dec. 22, and they, along with the victim’s friend, subsequently met in person.

After that, police said the victim blocked the man from further communication. That allegedly prompted the man to use the alias “Chris” to persuade the victim to link up again.

Police said the two met on Christmas Day in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West. During the meeting, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect, 24-year-old Bi Sehi Leandre Olivier Sehi, 24, of Toronto, has since been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.