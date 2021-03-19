Durham police have released images of suspects connected to a human trafficking probe to appeal to other victims to come forward.

In Oct. 2020, officers located a sex trade advertisement featuring a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Whitby and started an investigation.

The probe revealed two suspects organized the exploitation of the victim across Ontario.

On Thursday, police arrested a man and woman in Toronto.

Larissa Forde, 19, faces 10 charges, while 24-year-old Jevaun Heslop faces 11 charges. Both suspects are Toronto residents.

Charges for both of the suspects include advertising sexual services, obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 and trafficking in persons under 18 by exercising control.

Investigators said they released photos of the suspects to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.