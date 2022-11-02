A man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a parking enforcement officer and collecting fines for fake parking tickets, Toronto police say.

On Nov. 1, officers responded to a suspicious incident in the area of Yonge and Elm streets at around 10 p.m.

A man was allegedly sitting in his parked vehicle when another man dressed as a Parking Enforcement Officer approached him and said he was going to issue him a parking ticket.

Police said the impersonator then suggested that money could be paid up-front at a reduced rate.

The impersonator was allegedly wearing a bright yellow safety vest with the words "parking enforcement" on the back, a bullet-proof vest, a light blue shirt, black pants and was carrying a brown clipboard with yellow paper tickets.

Police said they arrested a suspect in connection with the case on Wednesday.

Toronto resident Abdulhamid Mohamed, 22, has been charged with personating a Peace Officer, Extortion and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, which police said relates to the money he took.

The charges have not been proven in court.

“Police would like to make the public aware that Officers and Peace Officers do not accept nor process payment for fines,” Toronto police said in a news release.

Toronto police said they believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone who believes they are a victim or with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).