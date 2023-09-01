A Toronto man has been arrested following two armed robberies at jewelry stores in Toronto.

Police say the first incident occurred at a jewelry store near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street on Aug. 21. It is alleged that a man dressed in construction clothing attended the store, acting like he was there to do maintenance work. He then grabbed an employee and unsuccessfully tried to bind their hands with zip-ties. The suspect then allegedly produced a hammer and began to smash glass display cases, removing the jewelry, before producing a knife and threatening employees.

After a brief struggle, police say the suspect dropped his toolbox, backpack and knife and fled the area empty-handed.

The second alleged incident occurred on Aug. 31 near the intersection of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue. Police say a man attended a jewelry store for a pre-arranged meeting to purchase a large amount of merchandise. The man allegedly requested to see a watch he was trying to purchase, which he then stole, fleeing the store. Police say the store’s employees soon caught up with the man, when a violent struggle ensued.

According to police, the man produced a handgun and threatened the employees. A mall security officer soon arrived and took the man into custody, recovering the stolen watch and a replica handgun.

Saliem Talash, 26, of Toronto, has been handed a long list of charges, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, uttering threats, use of an imitation firearm during an indictable offense, and possession of counterfeit money.

Talash was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Toronto police.