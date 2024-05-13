A Toronto man was arrested and charged at a hotel in Oshawa over the weekend in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

On Saturday, officers from Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to a wellbeing call at a hotel in the area of Bloor Street West and Stevenson Road.

Police said that there was reported concern for a female who had been staying at the hotel for a short period.

Responding officers found the female in the room with a male, a release issued by police said.

The man was taken into custody without incident, it stated.

Investigators said upon further investigation, the suspect was alleged to have been trafficking the victim.

Toronto resident Conrod Webley, 35, is facing a number of charges, including one count each of assault, forcible confinement, trafficking in persons, and financially benefitting from sexual services.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this investigation, or similar incidents, to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5600, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.