A Toronto man is facing a slew of charges in connection with an armed retail robbery spree in North York.

Toronto police say between Oct. 11, 2022 and Feb. 11, 2023 they responded to three robbery calls in the Humber Summit area, near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue.

Investigators said in each incident, a masked man entered a premise, approached the checkout counter, and made a demand for cash.

Police said in once case the suspect produced a handgun, while in the other two he produced a shotgun before stealing a quantity of cash then fleeing the scene.

Toronto police launched an investigation and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Abdifatah Mohamed Ahmed, of Toronto.

On Feb. 11, TPS’s Hold Up Squad along with 31 Division Major Crime Unit and the Emergency Task Force executed a Criminal Code search warrant where they located and arrested Ahmed.

Police say at the time of the search, officers also allegedly recovered a shotgun, two replica handguns, some of the stolen property, and other items of “evidentiary value.”

Ahmed was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.