A Toronto man has been arrested after police allege he repeatedly made inappropriate comments to young girls walking in East York over the course of three days this month.

Toronto resident Ehsanullah Nesari, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal harassment on Friday, according to a release issued by Toronto police.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators allege that, each day between April 2 and April 4, Nesari harassed girls, all under the age of 13, walking in the area of Floyd and Pape avenues. They say he made inappropriate comments to the girls and asked them to go with him.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the accused in an effort to identify him.

Nesari was scheduled to appear at Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is being asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500.