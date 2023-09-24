A Toronto man has been arrested following allegations of accessing, storing and sharing child sexual assault material (CSAM).

Police say they executed a search warrant near Dupont and Bathurst streets on Sept. 21. While executing the warrant, police seized “several” electronic devices.

William Jeon, 29, was arrested and charged with making available, possessing, and accessing child pornography.

He appeared in court on Sept. 21 at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-8500.