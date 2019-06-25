

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto man decided to take matters into his own hands when he spotted a giant pothole along the Martin Goodman Trail.

John Long said he noticed bicyclists crashing when they hit the massive pothole, located near Cherry Street, and decided that notifying 311 did not go far enough.

Long returned to the pothole with a crew and equipment and filled the hole himself.

“I was paving my area anyway and it was just such a big hole … so I decided to pave it and clean it up a little bit,” he said.

He said he was not trying to be critical of the city when he chose to do the work himself but wanted to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

“I get along with the city pretty good. I’ve done business with them for many years. They are busy. They have a lot of pot holes, a lot of things to fix,” Long said.

Long added that he does not want anything in return for filling the pothole but he did inform the local councillor Paula Fletcher about the work.

“She was very, very impressed that I did it,” he said, adding that she was somewhat surprised. “She is very, very happy.”