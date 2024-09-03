A 39-year-old man from Toronto is facing several charges after allegedly pointing his cell phone underneath victims’ dresses.

The alleged voyeurism incidents happened on Aug. 15 near Yonge and Queen streets.

Toronto police said between about 10 and 10:30 a.m. that day a male followed two victims off the subway at Queen Station.

He then allegedly continued to follow them up a staircase walking closely behind them and pointed his cell phone underneath their dresses.

According to investigators, the suspect then followed them onto an escalator where he once again allegedly pointed his cell phone underneath their dresses.

Police said a bystander saw what was happening and intervened. The suspect then fled the area.

An investigation was launched and the suspect was identified by police.

On Aug. 22, Tyler Sarry, 39, of Toronto was arrested and charged with four counts of secretly observe/record person for sexual purpose. He was scheduled to appear in bail court that day.

Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information is asked to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.