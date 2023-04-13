Toronto police have laid charges against a 29-year-old man who they allege made threats to a synagogue earlier this week.

In a news release on Thursday, police said the man allegedly posted online threats on Sunday. They did not provide information on the content of the threats.

The incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated offence.

Police said Toronto resident Thomas Botyrius was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with uttering death threats, criminal harassment and indecent communication.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning.