A Toronto man has been arrested after a violent armed carjacking in Brampton that left a driver injured on Sunday evening.

Peel police said they were called to the area of Ebenezer Road and The Gore Road at around 7 p.m. for a vehicle robbery.

A man was parking his Range Rover inside a garage when a masked man carrying what believed to be was a firearm approached and assaulted him, police say.

The suspect then allegedly stole the man’s vehicle and drove away, police said. The victim was later transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was caught in a surveillance video obtained by CTV News Toronto. The video shows a white Ranger Rover pulling up in a driveway and into a garage. A short time later, a dark-coloured car is seen slowing down in front of the home, and a man with a mask exits the vehicle, walks towards the driver of the Range Rover and forces him into the garage.

"When my client saw the gun, obviously he didn't want to argue," Bally Hundal, the victim's lawyer, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. "There was some sort of little tussle in the garage. (My client) dropped the keys. The (suspect) snagged the keys."

After a few moments, the white SUV, believed to have been taken over by the suspect, is seen pulling out of the driveway and fleeing with the other vehicle.

Police said investigators located the Ranger Rover later that evening using the vehicle’s tracking device and shortly arrested a 23-year-old man.

The suspect, Tyrell Amos, has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and imitation firearm.

The victim’s lawyer called the carjacking disturbing as it happened in broad daylight and with neighbours out and about. He said his client is still shaken days after the incident.

“He did receive some stitches in his head, but obviously the family is still in a state of shock and they are fearful for their safety,” Hundal said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

- with files from CTV Toronto's Beth Macdonell