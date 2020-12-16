Police have charged a 35-year-old man from Toronto after he allegedly arranged to have sex with a female he believed to be under the age of 16.

Investigators with Peel Regional Police’s Child Exploitation Unit say they began investigating the suspect after he placed an advertisement on an online classified site seeking sex with teenagers.

Police said that between Nov. 16 and Nov. 27 the suspect communicated with a female he believed to be under the age of 16 and arranged to have sex with her.

The suspect used different usernames on various popular messaging and social media platforms, according to police, like “Mik Maximus,” “Kinky Mik,” with associated email: kinkymikailus@gmail.com and “Mik Max,” with associated username mikailusmax.

On Nov. 27, Toronto resident Mikail Moolla was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including making an agreement or arrangement to commit sexual assault on a child and luring a child to distribute sexually explicit material.

Moolla appeared in a Brampton, Ont. courtroom on Nov. 28 for a bail hearing, police said.

This isn’t Moolla’s first brush with the law.

In 2017, he was arrested and charged by Toronto police for allegedly luring another person for a sexual purpose who he believed to be under the age of 16.

He was released with several court-imposed restrictions, police said.

Police are now asking anyone who has had contact with Moolla in relation to the investigation to contact the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490.

Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.