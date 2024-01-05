A 47-year-old man has been charged for allegedly operating an illegal pawnshop in downtown Toronto.

On Wednesday, members of the 51 Division Major Crime Unit searched a pawnshop being operated illegally in the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street.

Police said officers took the owner into custody after they learned he was running the shop without a licence.

Multiple stolen bicycles were also discovered during the search, police said.

As a result, Toronto resident Meareg Asefa has been charged with nine offences under the Criminal Code, including traffic in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possess property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He has also been charged with being a second-hand dealer with no licence, contrary to Municipal Code.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.