A Toronto man has been charged in connection with the death of his 70-year-old mother on Wednesday night.

Police said they attended a medical call in the area of Finch Avenue East and Seneca Hill Drive at around 8:15 p.m.

First responders found an injured woman in medical distress and tried to save her. However she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the woman as Joy Barnwell of Toronto. They did not say how she died.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He has been identified as 27-year-old Michael Rawlins of Toronto.

Rawlins is facing a second-degree murder charge.

"This is an isolated incident," Const. Alex Li said, confirming that the suspect is the victim's son.

Barnwell is the city's first homicide victim of the year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.