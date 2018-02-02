Toronto man charged in fatal stabbing that occurred in Oshawa more than a year ago
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 10:13AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 10:17AM EST
An 18-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Oshawa more than a year ago.
Dominik Prusinski, 21, walked into a police station in downtown Oshawa on the evening of Jan. 8, 2017 with stab wounds.
At the time, Prusinski told police that he had been stabbed in a building a short distance away from the station.
He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
In a news release issued on Friday morning, Durham Regional Police announced that they have charged an 18-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with the incident.
Police say that the suspect was a youth when the incident occurred.
His name is being withheld under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say that further charges are not anticipated.