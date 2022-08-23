Toronto police are alerting the public after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint and sexually assaulted in North York.

The incident happened on Sunday near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

According to police, a man answered an ad posted by a 25-year-old woman online. The two reportedly made arrangements and met at a residence that evening.

Investigators said once inside, the man produced a gun and made demands for money and personal items before assaulting the woman.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man took some of her valuable items and fled, police said.

On Sunday, Toronto police arrested 22-year-old Ramone Campbell, of Toronto.

He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, use imitation firearm in commission of an indictable offence, and carry concealed weapon.

Campbell had an Aug. 22 court appearance.

This investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police are urging anyone with information about this incident or the accused to contact them at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.