Peel Regional Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a club in Mississauga this past summer.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Mid Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent on Aug. 27.

They arrived to locate multiple people struck by gunfire. An investigation was launched and on Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at an unspecified residence and took a suspect into custody.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Hamsa Mohamed of Toronto, is facing nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).