

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have charged a 34-year-old Toronto man in connection with an arson investigation in Markham this past August.

The fire occurred at a home on Black Cherry Drive, in the area of Raymerville Drive and McCowan Road, on the night of Aug. 10.

Police previously released security video of the incident and in the video, it appears the fire started in the driveway of the home. At the end of the video, a person can be seen fleeing from the area.

According to police, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injury.

On Wednesday, police announced that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the blaze.

He has been identified by police as 34-year-old Toronto resident Evan Houston.

He faces multiple charges, including arson with disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material, uttering threats, and breaching a peace bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.