Durham Regional Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a bar in Pickering on Friday that left a 22-year-old man seriously injured.

On May 5 at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to The Harp and Crown Pub, located on Kingston Road in Pickering, for a reported fight.

“During the altercation one male sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he is listed in serious but stable condition,” police said in a press release.

On Sunday, police said that after reviewing surveillance video from the bar and speaking to witnesses, investigators determined that two suspects were responsible for the shooting.

Police also released surveillance images of the suspects over the weekend, and took one of them into custody earlier today.

Winston Higgins, 27, of Toronto has been charged with numerous offences including attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held for bail hearing. The second suspect remains outstanding, police say.

“Police are appealing to anyone who was inside the bar at the time of the altercation and may have any information to come forward,” police said.

“Any witnesses with cellphone video are also encouraged to come forward and speak with investigators.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. MacKinnon or Det. Smith of the West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or 2528. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.