A Toronto man who allegedly offered a woman a free tattoo before sexually assaulting her has been charged.

In May, police said, a woman was approached by the suspect, who was unknown to her at the time, outside the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The suspect offered the victim a “free tattoo” and she attended his residence, in the area of Shuter and Sackville streets in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood, for the appointment on June 24.

That’s when, police allege, the suspect sexually assaulted her.

On Friday, they identified Daniel Efrain Rosales, 44, of Toronto, as the suspect and charged him with sexual assault.

Rosales was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.