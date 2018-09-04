

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A Toronto lawyer who conspired with his lover to kill his husband has been released on bail while he appeals his murder conviction.

Demitry Papasotiriou-Lanteigne and his lover, Michael Ivezic, were convicted in June of first-degree murder in the killing of Allan Lanteigne. Both were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Court documents show Papasotiriou-Lanteigne, 38, is seeking to appeal his conviction, alleging the jury's verdict was unreasonable because it was based entirely on circumstantial evidence.

The pair's murder trial heard Papasotiriou-Lanteigne was in Greece, where he owns a home, when his husband was bludgeoned to death at their Toronto residence in March 2011.

However, court heard Ivezic - with whom Papasotiriou-Lanteigne was having an affair - had returned to Toronto after visiting his lover in Greece and his DNA was found under Lanteigne's fingernails.

Prosecutors alleged Papasotiriou-Lanteigne arranged to have his husband arrive at the couple's home at a certain time, while Ivezic waited to carry out the killing.