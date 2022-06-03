A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing a raft of charges after allegedly participating in more than a dozen illegal street races and dangerous driving incidents throughout the GTA over the span of eight months.

York Regional Police say that members of the Road Safety Bureau launched an investigation into the suspect after receiving information about a number of organized street racing events.

They say that investigators ultimately determined that the same individual was involved in more than a dozen street races in York Region, Peel Region and the City of Toronto between August, 2021 and March of this year.

A suspect was arrested on June 1 and charged with 17 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of stunt driving and two counts of mischief.

Police say that the mischief charges related to the shutting down of street for illegal street races.

“Aggressive driving and street racing are dangerous, unlawful activities which put innocent people at risk of injury or death. The real finish line may be court, fines, jail, vehicle seizure, a loss of driving privileges or even worse, the hospital or the morgue,” police warned in a press release. “Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without due care and control and with a disregard for public safety.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Farhan Chowdhury.

Police say that his arrest is part of a crackdown on dangerous driving known as Project ERASE.