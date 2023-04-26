Police have arrested and laid more than 40 charges against a Toronto man who allegedly forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of a year and a half.

Dhrubo Hasan, 29, was arrested on Friday, police said in a release issued Wednesday.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, six counts of assault, six counts of assault by choking, three counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of publishing intimate images without consent, six counts of assault, nine counts of failure to comply, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of administering a noxious substance, one count of aggravated assault, one count of threatening death, and three counts of forcible confinement.

The charges have not been proved in court.

Hasan was scheduled to appear at Toronto East Courts on Wednesday

In their release, Toronto police said they are concerned there could be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474.

“Furthermore, police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to the police,” it read. “We want to ensure everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally.”