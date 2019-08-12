Toronto man facing weapons charges after shooting at north-end nightclub
Police tape cordons off the scene of a shooting at the District 45 nightclub at Finch Avenue and Keele Street Monday August 5, 2019.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 12:50PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 12:52PM EDT
A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at a nightclub in the York University Heights neighbourhood.
Gunshots rang out at a club in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 5.
Four people suffered gunshot wounds and one victim sustained serious injuries.
An investigation was launched and on Aug. 10, police say a search warrant was executed in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
Toronto resident Kenniel Lloyd McLennon, 30, was subsequently arrested and charged.
He faces several charges, including using a firearm carelessly, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, knowingly manufacturing a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.