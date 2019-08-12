

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at a nightclub in the York University Heights neighbourhood.

Gunshots rang out at a club in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds and one victim sustained serious injuries.

An investigation was launched and on Aug. 10, police say a search warrant was executed in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto resident Kenniel Lloyd McLennon, 30, was subsequently arrested and charged.

He faces several charges, including using a firearm carelessly, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, knowingly manufacturing a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.