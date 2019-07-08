

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton late Sunday night.

The victim – identified by police as Suleiman Husaini of Toronto – was found on the roadway on Carling Street, near Tope Crescent, shortly before midnight.

He had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead on scene.

In news release issued on Monday morning, police said that two males were seen fleeing the scene in a sedan that travelled east on Main Street from Macklin Street.

Police said that officers canvassed the area for witnesses and possible surveillance camera footage.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for today.