Toronto man fatally shot in Hamilton, no arrests made
Police tape is shown at the scene of a homicide investigation on Carling Street in Hamilton early Monday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 6:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 5:09PM EDT
A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton late Sunday night.
The victim – identified by police as Suleiman Husaini of Toronto – was found on the roadway on Carling Street, near Tope Crescent, shortly before midnight.
He had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead on scene.
In news release issued on Monday morning, police said that two males were seen fleeing the scene in a sedan that travelled east on Main Street from Macklin Street.
Police said that officers canvassed the area for witnesses and possible surveillance camera footage.
A post-mortem examination was scheduled for today.