A 26-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Vaughan over the weekend.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of May 12 on Timber Creek Road, near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Highway 27.

When officers arrived in the area, 26-year-old Toronto resident Kevin Prempeh was found dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 21-year-old Brampton man, was later found at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police confirmed.

One man who fled the scene has been arrested, police say, but his involvement in the deadly shooting is still under investigation.

A number of witnesses have been interviewed in connection with the case. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything, and has not yet come forward, to contact York Regional Police.

Police are also asking homeowners or business owners in the area who have security or dash camera video to hand it over to investigators.