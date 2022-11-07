A Toronto man who's been playing the lottery since he came to Canada over a decade ago has won millions in the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Marlon Llido, from North York, Ont., won $5 million in the Oct. 5 Lotto 6/49 jackpot. Llido also won $28 on another Lotto 6/49 selection, and $2 in an Encore draw, bringing his winnings to $5,000,030.

Llido, 43, said in an OLG statement issued Monday that he’s been playing the lottery since coming to Canada 12 years ago.

“I play regular numbers comprised of significant family dates,” he said.

Llido said he found out about his winnings on Thanksgiving Day, and, at first, thought he’d won $5,000.

“I thought it was $5,000 and I was so happy about that. I showed it to my wife, and she pointed out that it was a $5-million win!” he said.

“We scanned it again to make sure it was real and counted the zeroes. Then we started to cry tears of joy and hugged each other – it was so unbelievable.”

When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Llido said his family is his priority.

“I’m going to take some time to figure out our next steps – the priority is the future of our children, so we will invest some for them, and take a family trip to celebrate,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Finch Avenue in North York.

Last week, the OLG announced that a 93-year-old Ontario man had won a $1M prize.

Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday.