

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Local health officials say a man who arrived in Toronto from Las Vegas late last month rode public transit in Mississauga and Toronto for three days before reporting to a hospital and testing positive for COVID-19, as no one at the time was aware he had returned from a region where the virus was already present.

Toronto Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said the man in his 40s landed in the city on Feb. 28, and rode the TTC, GO and MiWay to and from work on March 2, 3 and 4.

She said the man rode the subway from Bathurst to Islington stations on March 2 and 3 at about 8:50 a.m. both days, before transferring to the 108 Mississauga MiWay 108N express bus from Islington Station.

He returned home using the 27 Milton GO bus to Yorkdale TTC Station about 6:10 p.m., and then headed south on the subway to St. George Station by 6:45 p.m.

She said he also rode the 511 Bathurst Streetcar from Bathurst Station sometime on March 4, but said more details would follow.

“We’re working through with the individual with respect to getting very specific information,” de Villa said.

The diagnosis of an Ontario resident with a travel history to Las Vegas suggests there is some spread of the virus in that city, but health officials there had only confirmed one case as of Thursday.

De Villa said officials only learned the man tested positive on Thursday night and were still tracing his contacts and movements in Las Vegas.

As of March 3, state officials there had tested 14 people for infection, and another 208 were under observation.

De Villa said the man’s only symptom during this time was a mild cough. He is now in self-isolation.

De Villa also said another Toronto man, in his 50s, who landed here from Iran on Feb. 27, went to North York General Hospital’s emergency room on March 3 and is now in self isolation.

Meanwhile, the wife of a man who returned to Peel Region after a cruise aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship off San Francisco has also been diagnosed with the virus.

Public health officials say the couple flew home from Phoenix to Toronto on Westjet Flight 1199 on Feb. 28 and went to hospital on March 4 complaining of symptoms.

Both are now in self-isolation.

The cruise ship they were on is now being held off San Francisco’s coast, with tests underway on passengers suspected of COVID-19 infection.

De Villa stressed that she and her family would continue to use public transit, and she was providing the Las Vegas patient’s history of transit use only out of an abundance of caution.

“Public transit use in this particular circumstance and the exposure with respect to public transit is considered low risk,” she said.

Meanwhile, unionized TTC workers said Friday they would embark on job action if they were not provided with masks and other protective equipment.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said he was following local and federal health advice that masks were not necessary.

“We are really working with Toronto Public Health on their recommendations and their suggestions and at this point that (masks) are not a recommendation.”

He said that since January, TTC vehicles have been undergoing thorough disinfection procedures every night.

Friday’s announcement takes Ontario’s total coronavirus case count to 26 cases, with four recoveries.

Seventy-two other people remain under investigation for possible COVID-19 infection.

The news comes as 129 Canadians who were aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship last month exited a 14-day- quarantine period at the NAV Canada facilities in Cornwall, Ontario.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says all of those quarantined showed no symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, officials in British Columbia have confirmed eight new cases, including Canada's first example of "community spread," where the patient has no recent travel history to an impacted region of the world, or any close contact with a known infected person.

Canada now has 51 total cases of the novel coronavirus.