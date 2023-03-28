Police are looking for a 35-year-old man from Toronto after he allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood on Sunday.

Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon for committing an offence, according to a release issued by Toronto Police Service Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened near Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue, just north of Dundas Street East.

The accused stands six-foot-two and is approximately 170 lbs, with an average build and brown hair, according to the release. He has multiple tattoos, including ‘LIVE’ on his right knuckles, and half a Canadian flag, half a Quebec flag on the left side of his neck, it says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.