Toronto police have released images of a man who they allege keeps contacting a woman despite being ordered by the court not to communicate with her.

Police said a criminal investigation was launched into the conduct of a 43-year-old man in August 2020. Since then, five separate warrants have been issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a check address call in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Police learned that the man allegedly continued to contact the woman without her consent, making death threats.

Furthermore, the man also allegedly went into the woman’s home without permission.

As a result, another arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Stefanos Iiakopoulos. He is wanted for criminal harassment, mischief to vehicle, failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with release order.

“He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).