A 33-year-old man from Toronto is at-large after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

Toronto police said on Sunday shortly after noon they responded to a call for a check at an address in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest area, near Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive.

Investigators allege that a man had abducted a woman and brought her to an address in that area.

He then attempted to sexually assault the victim and continued to assault her before forcing her into a 2020 black Hyundai Tucson with Ontario license plate DAYW027, they said.

The suspect then reportedly drove for about two hours.

The victim managed to escape and contact the police, they said, when he made a quick stop.

She was take to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Curtis Beckles, 33, of Toronto, is wanted for one count each of kidnapping, criminal harassment, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault cause bodily harm, breach probation order, and two counts of fail to comply undertaking.

He is described as six feet tall and 195 pounds with a shaved head and a black beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a white t-shirt, blue fitted jeans, and white running shoes with black laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.