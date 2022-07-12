Toronto police are searching for a man connected to two separate incidents involving a violent assault and firearm possession.

In the first incident, police responded to an assault in the area of Don Mills and York Mills roads in the evening of Feb. 14, 2022.

A man allegedly choked and punched a woman repeatedly during a dispute, police said.

She was allegedly forcibly confined and had her cellphone take away from her.

Police said she was eventually able to get away and call police.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

In the second incident, officers responded to a call for medical assistance in the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East area, in the morning of June 27, 2022.

Police said a man was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle and was treated by paramedics.

When the man regained consciousness, he ran away from the area, police said.

Police found a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, police said 28-year-old Kamba Taban, of Toronto, is wanted in connection with both incidents.

Taban is facing 14 charges, including occupy motor vehicle with firearm, assault by choking, forcible confinement, and four counts of possess firearm while prohibited.

He is described as standing at six-feet-two-inches tall, with a medium-large build, short black hair, a gap in his front teeth, and a scar on the left side of his neck.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).