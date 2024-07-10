Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Toronto man in connection with their ongoing investigation into a street gang allegedly involved in a large-scale gun and drug trafficking network.

On Wednesday, York Regional Police said 26-year-old Lucas Justin Afework is wanted for three counts of weapons trafficking, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Afework, police said, is considered armed and dangerous, urging the public who spot him not to approach but call them immediately.

"The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in," police said in a news release. "Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges."

Afework is being sought as part of their "Project Lookout," an investigation that began in April 2023 and is targeting the Haywan Gang, which is allegedly trafficking guns and drugs within York Region.

Last month, police announced the results of the "Project Lookout," which saw 20 people arrested and 295 charges laid. Investigators have also seized 18 guns smuggled into Canada from the United States, about $2.5 million worth of drugs, four vehicles, and luxury watches.

"The arrest and seizures made during Project Lookout will save lives and make a significant impact in our community," Insp. Richard Gaudet said during a news conference last month.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Afework or the investigation at large to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Joshua Freeman