A 53-year-old Toronto man with ties to the United Kingdom has been arrested and charged following an investigation by Peel Police into incidents of child luring.

Aslam Butt, sometimes known as Gerrard Gorman, was placed under arrest and charged by Peel Police on May 19.

“Between March 30, 2021, and May 19, 2021, officers from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigated a male communicating online with someone he believed to be less than 16 years of age for a sexual purpose,” Peel Police state in a release on the arrest.

According to police, Butt used multiple aliases online, including ‘Theo,’ ‘James Snow,’ ‘JamesSnow67,’ ‘Gorphage,’ ‘G. P. G,’ and ‘A.B.’ He also used multiple email addresses, including gorphage@gmail.com, gerphage@gmail.com, and ab6ca@yahoo.com.

Upon his arrest, Butt was charged with one count of luring a child to commit sexual assault, one count of luring a child to commit sexual interference, one count of luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, one count of attempting to make child pornography, and one count of breach of recognizance, none of which have yet to be proved in court.

Peel Police say Butt will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Additionally, Peel Police are requesting that anyone who has had contact with Butt in relation to this investigation contact them at the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490.